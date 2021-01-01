Linenspa Essentials AlwaysCool 10in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin Mattress

Ten inches of gel infused memory foam and DuraSupport innersprings combine to create the Linenspa Essentials mattress you cant live without. ActiveRelief memory foam cradles your body while you sleep to provide a medium feel great for all sleep styles and preferences. But that's not all, this innovative mattress is infused with AlwaysCool gel that helps regulate temperature to keep you sleeping cool. Classic steel coils provide lasting support to help create a universally comfortable sleep surface. With new technologies to enhance and protect your sleep, Linenspa Essentials is here to make sure comfort is always a top priority.