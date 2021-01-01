From orren ellis
Alvery 71" LED Task Floor Lamp
100% Brand new and high quality. Using high quality LED chip: high quality LED chip, high light efficiency, high color rendering index, low light decay, long life. Function: protect eyesight, high color rendering, strong heat dissipation, low light decay, low energy consumption, low radiation, no stroboscopic, long life. Variety of angles, simple and generous, work and decoration are correct. Wireless remote control, convenient and fast, without pointing to the light pole, the wireless remote control distance is 10 meters. And touching switch, multi-function. Adjust at any angle, swing up and down 180 degrees, simple shape, enjoy high-quality lighting. Very bright craft light and reading on your favorite couch: perfect for reading and hobbies, its super bright 2000 lumens and tunable temperature of 3,000K (warm white), 4,200K (neutral light), 6,500K (positive white). The use of cool white can improve the contrast between art and craft, reading, sewing, knitting, eyelash extension, or heating 3000K yellow tones, making illumination easier on the eyes. Modern backdrop lights, alongside the living room sofa or lounge chair, provide a beautiful touch for comfort, tradition, and cutting-edge modern style. It is slim and easy to move. The flexible neck tube allows you to focus on its bright light wherever you need it.