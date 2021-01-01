Christopher Knight Home Alva Outdoor 5 Piece Acacia Wood/Wicker Dining Set with Cushions, Teak Finish and Brown with Crème

The beautiful blend of wood and wicker comes to life with this dining Set, complete with four wicker dining chairs and one wooden table, you can enjoy eating in your backyard whenever you want, The wooden table is treated to withstand even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your Set looks great all year long, This set also comes with the added benefit of cushions for your seats, giving you the perfect color contrast Includes: one (1) table and four (4) chairs Table material: Acacia wood | chair Material: faux wicker | chair frame material: iron | Cushion material: Water resistant fabric | Composition: 100% polyester | wood Finish: teak | wicker finish: brown | Cushion color: crème Table dimensions: 31. 50 inches deep x 31. 50 inches wide x 30. 00 inches high | chair dimensions: 25. 00 inches deep x 22. 25 inches wide x 32. 50 inches high | seat Width: 18. 50 inches | seat Depth: 18. 00 inches | seat Height: 16. 00 inches | Arm Height: 26. 00 inches Assembly required Ships in several boxes, may ship separately