Alva Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (517NH-1C-BB-LED)
The Alva Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Alder & Ore adds a simple blend of form and function to spaces. With an exposed lamp, this piece provides an unobstructed and even layer of light to surroundings. A metal socket with some textured detailing is supported by a short, tapered stem and a round canopy for a pared-down, industrial look that can be elevated with the use of a vintage filament lamp, which must be purchased separately. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass