UMAGE Aluvia Medium 1-Light Wall Lamp Aluvia Single Light 48-1/2" High Arc Wall Lamp with an Aluminum Shade Black / White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

UMAGE Aluvia Medium 1-Light Wall Lamp Aluvia Single Light 48-1/2" High Arc Wall Lamp with an Aluminum Shade Features Wall mounted polycarbonate frame Comes with 60 overlapping precision-cut aluminum leaves The underside of each leaf is painted increased light reflection Glare-free illumination Adjustable swing arm for lighting placement Constructed of durable aluminum and steel Comes with precision cut aluminum leaves Requires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb Cord hung design Comes with on / off switch Made in Denmark UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 48-1/2" Width: 23-5/16" Extension: 42" Product Weight: 12.4 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Voltage: 120 volts Black / White