Every rug from our exclusive “Hybrid” series represents extreme value and innovation that is second to none. Now the Aluree collection takes this concept to a new level. Combining a unique blend of Power loomed and Handmade gives you the best of both worlds. Power loomed using New Zealand wool and accented with our special blend of Tencel, Nylon and wool to add shimmer, each piece is sent to our handmade facility where it hand paddle washed to bring out the softness and rich Patina using the same technique that has been used on heirloom rugs for Centuries. Adding to the handmade look after washing, stretching and drying, the pieces are then meticulously hand sheared, hand carved and hand serged. Lowe's Alure 10 x 13 Blue Indoor Abstract Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | 00900910700090113