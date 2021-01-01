Alurd Geometric Handmade Tufted Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Technique: hand-loomedMaterial: ViscoseMaterial Details: 100% viscoseConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 5'6" x 8'6", Rectangle 7'9" x 9'9", Rectangle 8'6" x 11'6", Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6", Rectangle 2' x 3'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): RunnerPrimary Color: GrayPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with mild detergent;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in IndiaDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 4' x 6'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'9" x 9'9"): 7'9" x 9'9"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 8'6"): 5'6" x 8'6"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 9'6" x 13'6"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 11'6"): 8'6" x 11'6"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2' x 3'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 2'6" x 8'Pile Height: 0.55Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 8'6"): 37Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'9" x 9'9"): 60Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 11'6"): 78Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 102Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 4Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 8'6"): 66Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'9" x 9'9"): 93Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'6" x 11'6"): 102Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 114Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall