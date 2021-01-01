Aluminum Two Head Path Light by Focus Industries - Color: Rust & Patinas - Finish: Rust & Patinas - (RXP-02-LED-RST)

Enhance the curb appeal of one's front yard with the Aluminum Two Head Path Light from Focus Industries and one's exterior design talents will be unmistakable. Designed for 12V landscaping electric systems, this fixture boasts two cast aluminum tubes that house high impact, clear tempered flat glass lenses. The tubes swivel independently up to 240 degrees for optimal control over the direction of brightness. The 9-inch ABS stake also mounts directly into the ground for permanent placement, while the cast aluminum construction ensures durability in any outdoor elements. It also features a high-temperature red silicone O-ring. Focus Color: Rust & Patinas. Finish: Rust