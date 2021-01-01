Aluminum Panel LED Tiki Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (AL-15-SM-LEDP-BRT)

Turn any yard into a tropical paradise with an Aluminum Panel LED Tiki Area Light from Focus Industries. Inspired by beach huts with thatched rooves, the cast aluminum hat features textured tiers, is attached to a matching extruded aluminum stanchion and aims downward to prevent glare as one walk along pathways after dark. The fixed LED heat sink hub and high impact clear acrylic lens means landscape lighting that's energy-efficient and long-lasting. For easy installation and perfect positioning, this outside light source has a 9-inch ABS stake that goes right into the ground. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze Texture