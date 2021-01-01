From ideal pet products
Ideal Pet Products Aluminum Modular Pet Patio Doors, Silver, Small
Give your furry pals the ease of coming and going from your home with the Ideal Pet Products Aluminum Modular Pet Patio Doors. Designed to fit aluminum sliding patio doors, it comes in a wide range of sizes. The small size measures 5 x 7 inches and is recommended for pets up to 12 pounds, the medium size measures 7 x 11 ¼ inches and is recommended for 13 to 35-pound pets and the X-large measures 10 ½ x 15 inches and is best for 36 to 90 pound-pets. The two modular sections easily assemble into a full-size pet door making it easy to install and remove. The versatile and aesthetic patio panel frame is available in different colors and comes with clear-tempered safety glass and a clear vinyl flap to give you and your pet visibility.