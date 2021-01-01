Aluminum LED Square Bollard Light by Focus Industries - Color: Green - Finish: Green - (PL-22-LEDP52HTX)

Improve the nighttime visibility in your yard with the Aluminum LED Square Bollard by Focus Industries. It safely connects to 12V landscaping electrical systems and boasts an attractive rectangular body that houses cutting-edge LED technology. Made with White high-temperature acrylic lens making this fixture built to withstand the outdoor elements. The 9-inch ABS stake mounts directly into the ground, allowing you to place this path light wherever you want to cast a strong yet comforting glow. Focus Color: Green. Finish: Hunter Texture