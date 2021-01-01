Aluminum China Hat Panel LED Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: White - Finish: White - (AL-01-LEDP-WTX)

Serving as a foil to 'big box' pathway lights, the Aluminum China Hat Panel LED Area Light by Focus Industries is simply the best tool for illuminating outdoor architectural elements and pathways. Energy-efficient panel LED technology makes this area light an appropriate choice to light the outdoors. With its boddy cast in aluminum and featuring a matching extruded stanchion, the light comes with ABS mounting stakes will not corrode and can be firmly rooted in most types of soils. These footpath lights work with 12-volt electrical landscape systems. Color: White. Finish: White Texture