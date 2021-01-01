Aluminum China Hat Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (AL-01-LED3-CAM)

Enhance the beauty and brightness of any exterior space with the Aluminum China Hat Area Light from Focus Industries. Made for 12V landscaping electric systems, it boasts a low-profile cast aluminum body that mounts directly into the ground, a matching extruded aluminum stanchion, and a China Hat reflector to shine light downward for a relaxing glare-free glow. Focus Industries has been a leader in sophisticated landscape and architectural lighting since 1989. The California-based company offers a wide selection of outdoor light fixtures, landscape lighting and accessories in an extensive list of materials, finishes and voltage options to complete any outdoor setting. Color: Beige. Finish: Camel