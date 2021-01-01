Mainstays Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set, Red Ombre,Hand Wash

Ideal for everyday use at home, this Mainstays Ceramic Nonstick 12 Pieces Cookware Set includes pans and kitchen utensils that can fulfill your everyday cooking needs at home. It is also ideal as a considerate and valuable gift to your close friends and family. The interior is coated with 2 layers of Whitford Fusion brand ceramic nonstick coating, which makes cooking and clean-up easy. The pans heat quickly and evenly due to the aluminum body, so this set will help you save time cooking as well. Cool, soft-touch handles provide a comfortable grip., while the red ombre color will offer a bright pop of color to your kitchen.