Aluminum 5.5 Inch Panel LED China Hat Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (AL-17-SM-LEDP-52-CAM)

Create a tranquil backyard sanctuary with the Aluminum 5.5 Inch Panel LED China Hat Area Light from Focus Industries. Designed for use with magnetic transformers, this long-lasting and energy-efficient fixture boasts a high-impact clear acrylic lens and durable ABS stake that easily mounts into the ground for customized positioning. The 5.5' China Hat also prevents glare, resulting in soft and comforting illumination of any outdoor area. The lamp also features a matching extruded aluminum stanchion and fixed LED heat sink hub. Color: Beige. Finish: Camel