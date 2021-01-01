Aluminum 3 Piece Serving Tray Set

Get organizing and decorating an elegant vibe with these silver finished decorative trays placed on your traditional-themed counters or console tables. Whether in your kitchen, or on your coffee table, it's a great way to display and store your favorite things. A storage piece that is spacious for your trinkets or decorative goods on your mantle, coffee table or kitchen counter. This item comes shipped in one carton. Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This is a 3-in-1 set of aluminum trays. Traditional theme.