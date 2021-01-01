Alume APD.38 LED Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (APD.38-3000K-120v-WH-LE/TE)

The Alume APD.38 LED Mini Pendant Light by LumenArt has a minimally styled look and a simple silhouette that brings a balanced blend of form and function to a variety of locations. From a round canopy, a single cord suspends a wide, smooth, dome-shaped metal shade. Within this shade, an acrylic finish allows this piece to offer plenty of light to rooms, evenly dispersing it to lend a practical touch to its surroundings. Lumenart is a modern and contemporary lighting company based in Chicago. Their simple, minimalist designs are energy efficient and precision-made, with some designs suitable for wet location environments. With selections like the ring-shaped, LED Alume ACL.09.2 Ceiling Light and the graceful, artful Wave WLP Pendant Light, their creations are versatile, functional and show attention to detail. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White