From prepac
Altus Plus Floating TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Give your entertainment center an instant update with the Altus Plus 60" Floating TV Stand. Its minimalist design eliminates the need for a separate wall-mount bracket. This off-the-floor TV stand works for any model, and has a contemporary aesthetic to complement your decor. It boasts three compartments to hold audio-visual components, and the bottom shelf has room for up to 137 Blu-ray discs or 93 DVDs. Cables and power strips are neatly concealed to maintain a clean, modern look. When installed according to the manufacturer's directions, this flat screen TV stand has a 165-lb weight capacity, which also accommodates most A/V components. Plus, it pairs well with several different pieces of furniture and accessories for a completed space. Installing it at any height is simple, thanks to its innovative metal hanging rail mounting system. It's ready to assemble when purchased, and a handy instruction booklet is included with details.