Troy Lighting Alton 3-Light Outdoor Post Light - Color: Clear - Size: 3 light

Substantive symmetry for all to see. Standing atop a thin post, the Troy Lighting Alton 3-Light Outdoor Post Light offers an elegant and dynamic structure pouring lighting from each of its three sides. A Stainless Steel frame forms this triangular lamp, with thick angles and smooth faces surrounding delicate Glass shades. These diffusing windows form beautiful arches that run the length of the tall fixture, flooding a great deal of light into the surrounding space. Various shapes within the piece contrast and complement each other, with the cylindrical post leading to a 3-sided lamp containing rounded sections of Glass. Every element strengthens the structure's aesthetic appeal as well as its functionality, making it a grand addition to your driveway or exterior path. Color: Clear. Finish: Graphite