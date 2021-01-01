From hynt beauty
Alto Radiant Powder Blush
The ultra-fine milled powders provide a look of subtle luminescence and a touch of color to the cheeks for a youthfully healthy but still sophisticated appearance. The silky-fine texture allows for easy blending, gradated contouring, and visibly softens expressions around the eye for a rejuvenated look. Can be used to accentuate cheekbones, too! Hynts on our colors: Alluring Peach: A sun-kissed flush of color that lends an appearance of brightness and warmth to the complexion. A naturally youthful look that is neutral enough to flatter everyone. Passion Pink: A soft petal pink color that leaves an appearance of luminous, natural glow so skin looks lit from within. Antique Rose: A deep jewel tone designed to brighten and illuminate the appearance on darker skin tones. Adds a look of definition and radiant natural glow. We use carefully selected natural and organic ingredients. This product is vegan, PETA approved, gluten-free, and non-comedogenic. Free from parabens, nano-particles, bismuth oxychloride, talc, silicones, mineral oil, GMOs, artificial fragrance, artificial preservatives, FD & C dyes, carmine, and phthalates.