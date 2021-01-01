Altamont Pendant by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Nickel - (5511-HN)

The unique ring-and-rod chains add special flair to the Altamont Pendant. The conical shape is clean and versatile. While the metal shade's rivet and seam details accentuate its historic roots, the inviting ambient illumination of the paper shade creates a softer look. Available in multiple shade sizes and metal finishes. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cone. Color: Metallics. Finish: Historic Nickel