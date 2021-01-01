Justice Design Group ALR-9791 18" Pendant Bowl Ceiling Fixture from the Alabaster Rocks! Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group ALR-9791 18" Pendant Bowl Ceiling Fixture from the Alabaster Rocks! Collection Justice Design Group ALR-9791 18" Square Pendant Bowl with RingAlabaster Rocks! CollectionShaved Alabaster Rocks Cast Into ResinSuitable for Damp LocationsRequires (3) 75W equivalent type A-19 bulbs Dimensions: 20" D x 24" OAH Canopy: 2" x 6" Standard Overall Height (OAH): 24" Minimum OAH: 18", Maximum OAH: 48" Metal Screen Diffuser IncludedIncludes 4 cablesApproximate fixture weight 35 lbs.Sloping ceiling mounting kit option available (-Slope) (Includes 6' of chain) Brushed Nickel