From justice design group
Justice Design Group ALR-9684-LED6-6000 Alabaster Rocks 39" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with a Resin Shade Matte Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Justice Design Group ALR-9684-LED6-6000 Alabaster Rocks 39" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with a Resin Shade The innovative Alabaster Rocks! Collection, in which pieces of real alabaster are hand-selected and suspended in resin, offers a truly original mosaic look. When on, each fixture displays its unique and varied colors, even more than solid alabaster.FeaturesMetal screen diffuser included - located and concealed on top of the shadeBowl uses 8 stainless steel cablesSloping ceiling mounting kit option availableUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationConstructed of durable metal material ensuring years of reliable performanceComes with a shaved Alabaster Rocks cast into resin shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Incandescent/Triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Made in the United StatesUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Justice Design Groups 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 39"Depth: 39"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 36-1/4"Shade Depth: 36-1/4"Canopy Height: 2"Canopy Width: 8-1/2"Canopy Depth: 8-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 6000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 78 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Semi-Flush Matte Black