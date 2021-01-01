Justice Design Group ALR-9612-35 Alabaster Rocks 27" Round Bowl Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Justice Design Group ALR-9612-35 Alabaster Rocks 27" Round Bowl Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Alabaster Rocks! - The striking Alabaster Rocks! Collection features pieces of actual alabaster suspended in resin. When illuminated you will be treated to an original mosaic look of unique and varied colors that are even more dramatic than solid alabaster.Features:Comes with a 27" round bowl shaped resin shadeHousing is constructed of Durable Metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationShade made of shaved Alabaster Rock (Resin)Dimensions:Overall Diameter: 27"Shade Diameter: 27"Height: 12"Width: 27"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 450Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Dark Bronze