From red barrel studio
Alpo 91" Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
This is a 2-piece reversible sofa bed set, including 1 double sofa bed and 1 chaise with hidden storage space.With a simple pull, the double sofa can be turned into a double bed so you and your family or friends can get a spacious and comfortable resting space. Hidden storage space makes it easy to store your quilts, pillows, sheets or other items.The premium understated gray color will all refresh your living room or other space with a great decorative effect.Made of sturdy and durable wood frame material with stable support and sufficient seat load-bearing capacity.Cushions are made of comfortable and easy-to-clean polyester and filled with high-quality foam, reinforced with stitching to prevent cushions from tearing.The sofa bed and chaise lounge are wide enough to provide complete relaxation for your body.