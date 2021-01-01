From armen living

Armen Living Alpine Dining Chair in Charcoal Fabric and Walnut Wood Finish

$126.25 on sale
($352.00 save 64%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Mid-century Modern and Contemporary but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests Plush upholstered seat and back are accented by a sturdy walnut shell Upholstered dining chair features comfortable round back Solid walnut wood finish for durability and longevity Great for Dining, Living room, Kitchen as desk chair or even in a commercial setting Thick semi firm cushion for all day comfort Convenient curved upholstered arm rest for optimal comfort This product ships in one box with easy and quick set up.

