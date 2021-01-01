Elegant Geometric Throw Pillows All letters A-Z Alphabet Letter R Geometric Pink Monogram Chic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Trendy chic style Your Favorite Alphabet on R Geometric Cute pattern Throw pillow with letter R. Perfekt Monogram Letter R pillow Great gift idea unique design Cute Geometric Throw pillow for couch, sofa, or bed. Cute pink pattern Monogram with Letter R Initial. Personalized design with Letter R Makes a great personalized gift idea on Birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only