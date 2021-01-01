Kindergarten Teacher Tee Alphabet Elemeno-Kindergarten Back Tee School Teacher Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

ABCDEFGHIJK Elemeno P QRSTUVWXYZ Alphabet tee. Last, First Day or any day of school in between, Perfect for a Teacher or any Kid learning their ABC's. Grab this Cool Classroom Teaching design as a gift for someone who loves teaching. Are you a PreK, Kindergarten, Highschool or Middle School Teacher? Are you looking for a Birthday Gift or Christmas Gift for a University or College Professor who really loves Teaching? Then this design is top for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only