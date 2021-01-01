Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue (open heart) dial with luminous silver-tone leaf-style hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Automatic movement with a 36-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Band length: 8.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Alouette Series. Casual watch style. Empress Alouette Automatic Blue Dial Ladies Watch EMPEM3402.