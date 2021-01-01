Baxton Studio Alora Modern and Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered Espresso Brown Finished 2-Piece Wood Counter Stool Set Set

A fusion of traditional design elements and modern craftsmanship make the Alora counter stool a stunning addition to any dining space. This solid oak wood chair displays a sleek espresso brown finish that complements the light polyester fabric upholstery. Padded with foam for the utmost comfort as you enjoy long dinners, the Alora features a striking cut-out back for enhanced visual appeal. Constructed at counter height, the Alora is suitable for use with kitchen counters and pub tables. The Alora counter stool is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.