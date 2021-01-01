Vine Mercantile Aloha Tropical Hawaii Beach Pineapple-Coral Pink Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Say hello to summer with this cute and trendy Hawaiian design with an island chic saying. Aloha Beaches appears in white hand lettered script typography with a tropical pineapple in place of the letter O, on a Coral Pink background. A cute lighthearted beachy quote pun design for girls, women, or teens who love Hawaii, pineapples, or summer beach days. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only