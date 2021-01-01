From vine mercantile

Vine Mercantile Aloha Tropical Hawaii Beach Pineapple-Coral Pink Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Description

Say hello to summer with this cute and trendy Hawaiian design with an island chic saying. Aloha Beaches appears in white hand lettered script typography with a tropical pineapple in place of the letter O, on a Coral Pink background. A cute lighthearted beachy quote pun design for girls, women, or teens who love Hawaii, pineapples, or summer beach days. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

