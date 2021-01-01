Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Green 2' x 6' Area Rug Runner (2'x6')

Advertisement
EYE-CATCHING DESIGN: This indoor/outdoor rug showcases a beautiful and bold floral design and brings a cool tropical vibe to your home TEXTURED & DURABLE: Machine made of stain resistant polypropylene in a high-low flat weave with raised, cut patterns for a delightfully textured feel ENHANCE ANY INDOOR OR OUTDOOR SPACE: This collection offers area rugs that suits all indoor and outdoor spaces. Living room rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs, outdoor patio rugs, deck rug EASY CARE & MAINTENANCE: The lightweight, durable, easy to clean polypropylene material is low maintenance. To clean: shake, spot clean, vacuum or hose off as needed. Roll the rug for quick and easy storage throughout the year Rug pad recommended