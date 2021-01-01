Threadlets Aloha Hawaii Aloha Hawaii design Retro Vintage Sunset Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Say Aloha Hawaii with this Vintage throwback retro Hawaiian sunset design. Enjoy the tropic beaches for surfers, enjoy a Hawaiian wedding in Honolulu with the bride and groom, or just enjoy the tropical island life for surfing and sunsets! Makes a great Hawaiian Tropical design for those that love retro 1980s 1970s 60s 70s and 80s style vintage designs. Perfect for summer vacations, drinking fresh pineapple and coconut juice on the beach at the Tiki Party doing the Hula! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only