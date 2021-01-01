From nourison
Nourison Aloha Graphic Contemporary Blue/Grey Rug
This sunny and sensational collection of flat-woven indoor/outdoor rugs is pretty, practical, and perfect for high-traffic areas. With its inviting assortment of classic and contemporary designs, tempting color palettes, and terrific textures, these multipurpose rugs will afford an air of simple sophistication to any environment. Roll out your own little slice of the beach life with this coastal indoor/outdoor area rug from the Aloha Collection. Breezy starfish, sea shells, and undersea bubbles woven in cool grey, blue, white, and ivory tones set a foundation for relaxation on your patio, deck, or anywhere inside your home. Expertly machine made of premium, stain resistant fibers, this Aloha area rug offers durability and ease of cleaning – just rinse with a hose and air dry!