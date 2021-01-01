Green foliage complements succulent stems with this 10-inch aloe and cactus succulent artificial plant. Coming together as a pair, they’re both fixed within a ceramic vase. Small in size, these pieces can be used to dress up any area of your home, even those that contain limited space. Place them on top of a built-in wall shelf or on your computer desk for a Southwestern-inspired look. | Nearly Natural Aloe and Cactus Succulent Artificial Plant (Set of 2), Green Silk Plant, Faux Plant, Fake Plant