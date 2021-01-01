5' Alocasia Calidoro Plant in Glazed White Stoneware Planter
Description
Distinctive Designs is one of the most recognized brands in decor accessories. For over 30 years they have sourced, designed and imported their own exclusive botanical and accessory components, fashioned domestically into finished florals, greenery, plants, trees and unique accessories marketed to better home furnishings retailers, contract design professionals and direct marketers.Features:Fully-shaped for use right out of the carton. No arranging required. When ordered in one of their optional planters, no additional planter “fill” or ground cover are required. They arrive fully planted, ready for display.Natural stalks, trunks, and limbs do not grow uniformly, so each design necessarily accommodates variations in its natural components. Such variations are a hallmark of one-of-a-kind, professionally hand-designed plants, and trees versus mass-produced imports.May be used to decorating otherwise bare, unusable corners, or as buffers to subtly direct traffic within an interior space. Topiaries are often used in pairs to flank doorways, both indoors and outdoors.Assembled in the USAPlant Category: TreePlant Species: Elephant EarPlant Type Details: Placement: FloorPlant Color: GreenPlant Material: PlasticBase Included: YesBase Color: WhiteBase Material: StoneBase Shape: Base Type: PlanterCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayOutdoor Use: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseNumber of Plants Included: 1Spefications:ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCE Certified: CSA Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 63Overall Width - Side to Side: 40Overall Depth - Front to Back: 40Plant Height - Top to Bottom: 60Plant Width - Side to Side: 40Plant Depth - Front to Back: 40Base: YesBase Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 94Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No