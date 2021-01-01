Noble House Alnoor Teal Fabric Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 2), Blue

Round out your dining room decor with great enthusiasm by providing dependable seating with our enchanting modern dining chairs. This chair set offers fresh colors with a modern finish that features powder-coated iron legs to provide durable structure, perfectly complementing any number of dining table styles. Bringing an instant transformation to your dining set, our chairs feature sophisticated upholstery and modern design to give any home a breath a color and an impressive style that will leave your guests in awe. Color: Teal.