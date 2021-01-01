Almost Infinity Medium Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (272686-1176)

The Almost Infinity Medium Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge brings a refreshing twist to the traditional design. A set of flat, hand-forged steel bars are gracefully curved and intersect each other to create an infinity-inspired shape. The structure stands on a tiered square base. Classic drum-shaped fabric shade beautifully diffuses the light, while casting mellow downward and upward lighting. Place the Almost Infinity Table Lamp on top of the nightstand to enhance the lighting and aesthetics of the bedroom. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting