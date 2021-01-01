From village candle
Village Candle Almond Sugar Cookie Fresh Air Candle
Bake up a batch of cookies with just the flick of a match! Wonderfully sweet and comforting, this irresistible candle combines the aroma of roasted almonds, cinnamon and vanilla with sugary, buttery notes to improve freshness and banish bad-smelling odors from any space! Fragrance Notes: Top: Roasted Almond, Spicy Cinnamon; Mid: Vanilla Bean, Light Caramel; Base: Creamy Butter, White Chocolate; In 1993, Village Candle flickered into life on a tiny, two-pot stove. Born from a passion for New England craftsmanship that still burns strong to this day, this Maine-based company is now a global scent-sation, creating superior low-smoke candles with rich, memorable fragrances. Made with care and trimmed by hand, these candles brighten homes and hearts around the world.