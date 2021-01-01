Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers, Fine Ground Sea Salt, Gluten Free, Flax Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Corn Free, Low-Calorie Snacks, Nutrient Dense, 4.9oz, 6 Count (6 Bags per Box)

Receive 6 boxes of Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker Snack Packs. The ultimate, everyday snack - now in an on the go or a quick stay at home snack size. Take a look at our nutritious cracker ingredients. Nutrient dense, purposeful ingredient list for these delicious snacks from Simple Mills. See our reviews on your iPhone, iPad, Android, or laptop by scrolling down to see how other consumers rate our delicous taste! Nothing artificial, ever. Shelf stable snack that is perfect for stocking up the pantry and great way to gain energy and boost productivity Made With Simple Ingredients, Certified Gluten free, Non-GMO, Grain Free, Corn Free, Paleo Friendly, Plant Based