Almena Home Dining Table
Description
Features:Mid-Century inspired pedestal table with a black metal base and a Walnut finish wood veneer topSturdy metal base adds architectural interestTable crafted of metal, MDF and veneerTable overall dimensions: 29"H x 39.3"W x 39.3"D