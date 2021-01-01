Step out in style and comfort in the Massimo Matteo Almansa Chelsea Boot. Slip on style. Round toe. Elastic gores. Pull tab on back for easy on-off access. Textile and synthetic upper. Leather and textile lining and insole. Leather outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 10 1 2 in Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.