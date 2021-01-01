From massimo matteo

Massimo Matteo Almansa Chelsea Boot

$195.00
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

Step out in style and comfort in the Massimo Matteo Almansa Chelsea Boot. Slip on style. Round toe. Elastic gores. Pull tab on back for easy on-off access. Textile and synthetic upper. Leather and textile lining and insole. Leather outsole. Made in Spain. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 10 1 2 in Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com