Graypants Allyn Pendant Allyn 13" Tall Pendant Natural Indoor Lighting Pendants

Graypants Allyn Pendant Allyn 13" Tall Pendant Handcrafted from recycled or pure white cardboard, Graypants’ Scraplight Pebbles series takes forms from pebbles gathered at three beaches near Seattle, the cold and weathered home of our design studio. Each pebble shade is inscribed with the beach name and coordinates of the original stone that inspired it and provides warm, intimate, and functional lighting for any occasion or type of space. Tough and elegant, each shade is precision cut with a laser and assembled by hand using a nontoxic adhesive. All Scraplights are treated with an environmentally friendly fire retardant. Features Natural finish includes recycled corrugated cardboard shade White finish includes corrugated cardboard shade Requires (1) 15 watt LED medium (E26) base bulb (not included) Cord mounted design Made in the Netherlands ETL rated for dry locations Clean with a dry duster or compressed air Shades are non-toxic, handmade, and manufactured using responsible practices Natural finish includes a black cord and canopy White finish includes a white cord and canopy Dimensions Height: 12.6" Width: 14.2" Diameter: 14.2" Product Weight: 1.5 lbs Cord Length: 78" Shade Height: 12.6" Shade Diameter: 14.2" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 15 watts Voltage: 120 volts Natural