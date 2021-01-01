Gay Pride Pillows LGBTQ Ally LGBT Men Women Gift Ally Heart Gay Rainbow Pride Flag LGBTQ Support Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this Ally Heart Gay Rainbow throw pillow for your gay friend, family or relative! It's the perfect gift idea & present for Birthday, LGBT Pride Month, Equality Protest, Parade, Awareness or National Coming Out Day This Ally Heart Gay Rainbow pillow is a perfect gift for Gays, Homosexuals, Lesbians, Proud Ally men , women, kids. Show support for the LGBT Community and equality using this rainbow flag civil rights love wins couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only