Baby Trend Ally 35 lbs Infant Car Seat, Mars Red

The Baby Trend Ally 35 Infant Car Seat with Cozy Cover in Mars Red provides the latest innovations in safety, comfort, and style. This infant car seat has a 35 pound maximum infant weight rating and comes equipped with a deluxe seat pad and reversible infant insert. For added security, Ally 35 is engineered with higher, deeper side wings with EPS foam for optimal side impact protection. Other safety features include a 5-point safety harness with one-hand adjustment, a 4-position height adjustable base with dual bubble level indicators and a 6-position crotch belt adjustment. The Ally 35 includes a Cozy Cover, designed to keep baby warm and cozy during cold, windy or rainy days.