From george kovacs
Alluria Mini Pendant Light by George Kovacs - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (P351-618)
Advertisement
The Alluria Mini Pendant Light from George Kovacs presents a clean and contemporary design with a touch of mid-century modern flair. An etched opal glass orb hangs from a circular canopy by a thin downrod. A sleek brass cap contrasts sharply against the glass and complements the darker finish of its suspension. A short horizontal bar adds a structural element while maintaining the fixtures minimalistic air. This fixture enhances the aesthetic of a room, whether applied alone or in a linear grouping. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Shape: Sphere. Color: Gold. Finish: Weathered Coal and Autumn Gold