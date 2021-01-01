From nourison
Nourison Allur Transitional Red Multicolor Area Rug
Fill your space with the warmth and comfort of the Allur Collection. With its eclectic mix of contemporary florals, Persian-inspired medallions, and tribal patterns in bright jewel tones, each Allur area rug exudes boho appeal. These vibrant rugs are Ideal for use in your living room, bedroom, or home office. Machine made of low shed, low profile polypropylene for easy cleaning. Make a bold statement in your living room, bedroom, or home office with this Allur Collection area rug. Global inspired motifs in red and orange multicolored jewel tones bring an exotic element to your decor. This vibrant design is machine made of low-profile polypropylene for easy care and upkeep. For a delightfully textured effect, combine this area rug with tons of leafy plants, wicker chairs, and pillows!