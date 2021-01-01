Nourison Allur Orange Multicolor 2 ft. x 8 ft. Border Transitional Runner Rug

Fill your space with the warmth and comfort of the Allur Collection. With its eclectic mix of contemporary florals, Persian-inspired medallions, and tribal patterns in bright jewel tones, each Allur area rug exudes boho appeal. These vibrant rugs are Ideal for use in your living room, bedroom, or home office. Machine made of low shed, low profile polypropylene for easy cleaning. Create a warm and welcoming environment with this tribal geometric area rug from the Allur Collection. Classic center diamonds in rich orange, burgundy, yellow, blue, and ivory multicolor incorporate a distinctive bohemian spirit into your living room, bedroom, or home office. This colorful area rug is machine made of easy-clean polypropylene fibers for worry free upkeep. Color: Orange Multicolor.