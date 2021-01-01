From teamson home
60" Allora Mid-Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp with Drum Shade Gold/Black - Teamson Home
Illuminate your space while adding timeless décor with the Teamson Home Allora 60.23" Postmodern Tripod Floor Lamp with Drum Shade. This decorative lamp features a classic matte black finish with a gold drum shade for a modern update to any space. This lamp's tripod design makes it a versatile lighting solution for reading or to add a soft glow to your bedroom, office, or living area. Constructed of durable materials, this floor lamp is built to last for long-term use. With its sturdy tripod base, this lamp isn't easily tipped over for dependable lighting in high-traffic areas. Purchase this stylish lamp on its own or with the Allora table lamp for a matching set. For quick assembly and easy cleaning, this accent lamp includes step-by-step instructions. The slim design of the Teamson Home Allora 60.23" Postmodern Tripod Floor Lamp with Drum Shade makes it easy to fit into tight spaces for when you want to re-arrange your furniture, and it measures just 19.68" x 19.68" x 60.23" to add a stylish light source to almost any space in your home. This lamp uses a 100 watt type E26 base, 110V bulb (not included). Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories. Size: 60".