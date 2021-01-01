From wayfair custom upholstery
Alliser Home Theater Loveseat
Comfort and luxury abound in the Alliser collection. Part of the Moving Your Way program, these pieces feature a variety of power and recline options, allowing you to customize your pieces for your ideal experience. They fully recline for added versatility and are equally at home in a home office or home theater. Tight back and seat cushions make for easy upkeep while classic track arms frame the pieces in style. They rest on bases with no visible feet, giving them low-profile silhouette. Body Fabric: Mims Dune